Former MLA Katta Venkata Narasaiah (87) breathed his last at his residence on Friday night. He was not well from quite some time and was undergoing treatement for various ailments.

He won twice as CPM MLA from Madhira constituency. In 2009, he resigned from the party stating that the party has compromised on its basic Communist principles. He worked for the welfare of the people till his last breath. CPM leaders and other political leaders condoled the death of Katta Venkata Narasaiah.

Many leaders are saying that he was an example of an ideal personality and everyone will always remember him as extremely simple, robust and impressive personality. The death of Katta Venkata Narasaiah is an irreprable loss to the nation.