CHITYALA: Former minister Gutta Mohan Reddy threatened a JCB driver with a gun while he was working on widening a canal in Urumadla village of Chityala Mandal in Nalgonda district. The incident took place on Sunday evening. The ex-minister objected to the work being done at the Pillaipalli canal in Chityala Mandal. The Pillaipalli canal is being widened across the Peddakaparthi pond in the Urumadla village.

Gutta Mohan Reddy who got the information about the canal widening works, immediately reached the place and objected to the works. He got into an argument with the engineer and the JCB driver. The victims then lodged a complaint with the police. It is learned that Gutta Mohan Reddy will be arrested soon for obstructing the works.

Here is the video of Gutta Mohan Reddy threatening the JCB driver.