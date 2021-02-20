Former Manthani TRS MLA Putta Madhu Made Sensational Comments On Media

Former Manthani MLA of TRS, Putta Madhu made sensational comments on media. He said that media should present the truth infront of the people. He further added that he has lost faith in media.

Putta Madhu said that media is dragging his family and his name into unnecessary issues. He also said that for the sake of giving breaking news in TV channels, media houses are making wrong comments. He also asserted that he is not having money and can't buy any media person so that they can give headlines in his favour. He questioned why the media people are passing wrong comments without knowing the actual truth. He asked the media persons to be aware of what they are reporting. He told his followers to turn against those reporters who are giving false news.

The murder of advocates Gattu Vamana Rao and his wife PV Nagamani on the highway of Peddapalli district earlier this week created a sensation. After this murder, many lawyers across the Telangana state have staged protests. Just few minutes before the death of Vamana Rao, he had named Kunta Sreenivas as the perpetrator. This video was recorded by a passer by and it turned as the major evidence in the case. According to the reports, the lawyer was also filed cases against Peddapalli ZP Chairperson Putta Madhu.