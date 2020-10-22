Former Home Minister Nayini Narsimha Reddy No More

Senior politician, first home minister of Telangana and a veteral of many trade union battles, Nayini Narsimha Reddy passed away late on Wednesday night. Nayini, who has been suffering from post-Covid complications and was on ventilator support, breathed his last well after midnight. He was 80.

Nayini was recently tested positive for Corona after participating in some public functions. He was admitted to the Apollo hospital and was later discharged after testing negative. However, medical complications soon began and he was re-admitted to the Apollo Hospital sometime ago.

Chief Minister KCR called on Nayini on Wednesday evening and enquired about his health condition with the medial officials of the Apollo Hospital, where Nayini was being treated. But, Nayini’s condition suddenly deteriorated late last night and the end came few hours later. He is survived by wife Ahalya, son Devender Reddy and daughter Samatha Reddy. His son-in-law Srinivas Reddy is Ramnagar division corporator in the GHMC.

Known for his simplicity and dogged determination, Nayini Narasimha Reddy has always been a fighter. He began his public life as a socialst and was a trade union leader for decades. Known as a giant killer he defeated two former labour ministers – T Anjaiah and G Sanjeeva Reddy in 1978 and became an MLA from Musheerabad. He later won from the same constituency in 2985 and 2004. He was minister for technical education in 2004 and resigned when the TRS walked out of the YSR government. He was with the TRS during the last phase of his life and became the first Home Minister after Telangana was formed.

Born in Neredugomma village of Nalgonda district on February 12, 1940, Nayini initially worked as office secretary of the Socialist Party. He worked with Socialist greats like George Fernandes, Madhu Dandavate and Madhu Limaye. During the emergency, he was jailed for 18 years for opposing the dictatorship. He was also very active during the Telangana movement.

Telangana Chief Minister KCR expressed shock at the demise of Nayini. Ministers Etela Rajender, Mahmood Ali, Niranjan Reddy and leaders cutting across the political divide condoled his death.