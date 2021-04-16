Former Director Of NIMS, Renowned Radiologist Dr Kakarla Subba Rao Passes Away

Former and the first Director of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), and noted radiologist Dr Kakarla Subba Rao (94) passed away in the early hours of Friday at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hyderabad. He was suffering from age-related complications and was admitted to the hospital a few days ago and died while undergoing treatment.

He was born in 1925 in Pedamuttevi village, Krishna district in a farming family. After completing his schooling from Challapalli and college education at Machilipatnam Hindu College, he completed his MBBS studies at Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam. A bone radiologist he also served as a radiologist at Osmania Medical College. He went to the United States in the 70's and worked there as a Radiology Professor. He returned to India in 1984. Dr Rao was also the founder president of the Telugu Association of North America (TANA).

Known for his efforts to transform NIMS into a super-speciality hospital, Dr Subba Rao served as the first Director of NIMS between 1985 and 1990 and later between 1997 and 2004, before retiring.

The Government of India honoured Kakarla Subba Rao with a Padmasri in the year 2000 for his contribution to the field of Medicine.

He also established the International School in Hyderabad as part of the International Educational Academy to serve the cause of education which he was passionate about.

Also Read: Maharashtra's Haffkine Institute To Manufacture Covaxin