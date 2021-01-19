Former Congress Minister Chandrashekhar Joins BJP, Slams KCR

Former minister and Congress senior leader Dr A. Chandrashekhar has joined Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday. He shifted his loyalties from Congress to BJP at a public meeting organized by the saffron party in Vikarabad on Monday.

Telangana BJP in-charge Tarun Chugh invited him into the party. BJP state president Bandi Sanjay, BJP national vice-president DK Aruna, OBC Morcha national president Dr Laxman and others attended the public meeting.

Chandrashekhar served as an MLA for five times from 1985 to 2008. He won as MLA for Four times from TDP and one time from TRS party. Later, he joined the Congress party. He recently resigned from Congress party and said that the party is ignoring those who work hard.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandrashekar said that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sanctioned funds to the gram panchayats in Telangana. He alleged that the KCR government had not given a single penny. He further added that BJP has the capacity to question KCR and KTR.

He said that KCR has brought a GO which allows the Collector to suspend a Sarpanch and demanded to bring a GO which states that a Chief Secretary has the power to suspend a Chief Minister. He further stated that a case should be registered against KCR under section 390. Chandrasekhar demanded that Vikarabad should be merged into the Charminar zone.