Former Congress Leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy Joins BJP

New Delhi: Former Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy joined BJP in the presence of senior leaders at its party headquarters in New Delhi on Friday.

Telangana BJP leaders Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay, DK Aruna, Eatala Rajendar were present at the joining event.

On this occasion,Shashi Reddy said that he will work for the strengthening of BJP in the state as per the Prime Minister’s Narendra Modi’s call and fight to oust the TRS government in Telangana.

