Former BJP Leader Ravela Kishore Babu, Others to Join BRS Tomorrow

Hyderabad: Several leaders from Andhra Pradesh including former minister Ravela Kishore Babu, Thota Chandrasekhar and Parthasarathy will join the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party on Monday January 2. These leaders will join the BRS fold in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister and party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao tomorrow.

It may be recalled here, a few months ago Ravela Kishore Babu had resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party citing personal and family reasons. He quit TDP and joined Jana Sena party before the 2019 elections. After losing elections, he joined the BJP.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi is in expansion mode and the Hyderabad-based party will begin establishing its base first in Maharashtra, Odisha, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Earlier on Saturday, as many as 200 people of Karnataka state joined the BRS at Chillargi village of Bidar Taluk.

As per reports, Telangana state minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav has good relations with several political leaders in the neighbouring Telugu state. The Telangana minister is reportedly in talks with TDP leaders.

