Former AP IAS Officer Thota Chandrasekhar and Two Others Join BRS

Former Andhra Pradesh IAS officer and Jana Sena Party General Secretary Thota Chandrasekhar joined the BRS on Monday at Telangana Bhavan in the presence of the party's president CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

He was named President of the AP unit of the BRS.He contested on Pawan Kalyan party Jana Sena's ticket in 2019 Assembly elections.

Former MLA, BJP member Ravela Kishorebabu, ex-IRS officer Chintala Parthasarathi and businessman Prakash also joined the party. Kishore Babu was a social welfare, tribal welfare and empowerment from 2014-17 in Chandrababu Naidu's cabinet.

The other leaders of many constituencies from East Godavari district, Mummidivaram- G. Radhakrishna (Kannababu), P Gannavaram- N. Bangaru Raju, Kothapet- S Srinivasa Rao, Ramachandrapuram – V Rao, P Gannavaram- S Rajesh Kumar, G Srinivas, Avidi G Ramesh, Yuva Nayakad Kothapet, K Muralikrishna - Pappula Vari Palem also joined the BRS party.

