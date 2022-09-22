Footpath Encroachment: Traffic Police Cracks A Whip on Furniture Shops in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has embarked upon an elaborate footpath encroachment clearance drive for the benefit of pedestrians.

The traffic police cracked a whip on furniture shop owners who had kept their wares such as chairs, tables and other items on the footpath, hindering the free movement of pedestrians.

During the drive conducted in the city, cases have been registered under 447 and 341 sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against four furniture shops-Royal furniture, Elegant furniture and The Cane furniture located at LakdiKapul.

The police also mentioned in the complaint that the four furniture shops used to park their vehicles on the road to load and unload their goods leading to traffic jams in the area.

