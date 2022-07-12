Follow These Tips to Avoid Seasonal Diseases: Telangana Health Department

Hyderabad: In the wake of incessant rains in the state and instances of water-logging at several places, the Telangana Public Health Director D Srinivasa Rao has cautioned the people of the state to take necessary precautions against seasonal diseases. He said the Health department is prepared to deal with the seasonal diseases. “ We have made medical kits available at all government hospitals and Health centres across the state,” the Director said .

Advising people on how to keep seasonal diseases away, Dr Srinivas has appealed to the people to observe every Friday as a dry day programme and also consume warm food during rains. He has also advised the people to avoid eating street food and also requested the Pani Puri vendors to boil water before serving the fast food to their customers. The State Public Health Director has advised the people to go for regular medical checkups.

A total of 1,184 dengue cases were reported in Telangana this year. Of these, 516 cases were reported from Hyderabad. The highest cases of dengue in the state was recorded in the month of June with 565. So far, in July 222 cases have been reported. This month alone, Hyderabad reported 144 dengue cases.

