HYDERABAD: As part of the ongoing construction works at the Amberpet flyover on NH-163 in the city, the Hyderabad Traffic police have issued an advisory for the coming forty days starting from Monday ( January 30) till March 10.

As per the release on Sunday, the road from the Gandhi statue to Amberpet T Junction (near Sree Ramana) will be closed for 40 days. The Hyderabad traffic police suggested alternative routes and requested motorists to use these routes to avoid inconvenience.

The following are the routes – district RTC buses and other heavy vehicles coming from Uppal towards 6 No. junction should take route via Habsiguda cross road – Tarnaka – left turn Osmania Distance Education Road – Adikmet Flyover – Vidyanagar – Fever Hospital – Barkathpura – Tourist Hotel – Nimboliadda– Chaderghat.

The general traffic including TSRTC buses coming from Uppal towards 6 No. junction will be diverted at Gandhi Statue – Left Turn – Prem Sadan Police boys hostel – Right Turn – Saldana Gate (CPL Amberpet) – Left turn towards Ali Cafe cross roads and right turn towards 6 No. Junction – Golnaka – Nimobliadda–Chaderghat.

All vehicular traffic will be allowed from Junction No 6 towards Uppal.

