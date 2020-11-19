HYDERABAD: In a tragic incident, a 55-year-old woman who collapsed while standing in a queue outside a 'MeeSeva' centre here on Wednesday, died while being shifted to a hospital, police said.

The woman, Munawarunnisa, a resident of Golconda, had come to apply for the government's financial assistance as part of flood relief at ToliChowki. Her relatives immediately took her to a nearby hospital, as she was already suffering from a heart problem. However she dies on the way to the hospital.

Serpentine queues were witnessed during the past two days at 'MeeSeva' centres in the Old City where hundreds of people were seen thronging the centres to apply for financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to flood-affected families being distributed by the Telangana government.

Pushing and jostling in the crowds was a common sight and in one centre, a woman was pushed down the stairs. The injured woman received stitches on her head and sent home after first aid in a local hospital.



Despite the Police regulating the huge crowds of women and men outside the MeeSeva centres, nothing much could be done to maintain control. COVID-19 measures and wearing of masks was not being seen anywhere, raising concerns about the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission (SEC) in a notification instructed the government to put on hold the registration and distribution of relief to the flood-affected families in GHMC limits until declaration of poll results citing violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

