Five Takeaways From Rahul Gandhi's Speech At Gandhi Bhavan

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the second day of his visit to Telangana state, criticised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and lashed out at his governance. He asserted that not the Telangana state that has seen development but it is the family of KCR that has reaped benefits after the formation of the state. He also made it clear that Congress will not make any alliance with any party in the upcoming elections in the state.

He lambasted KCR and came down heavily on KCR. He said that his aristocratic ruling of KCR will not long last in the state. He also asserted that there will be a tough fight between the ruling party TRS and the Congress party in the next Assembly polls in the state.

He met party membership coordinators at Gandhi Bhavan.

In a TPCC Special Extended Executive Committee Meeting, Rahul Gandhi said that those who work for the party irrespective of their seniority and political experience will be given importance without fail. Tickets will be issued on the performance of the candidate. The tickets will be given to only those who work for the welfare of the people, Rahul said.

"The main goal of the Congress party is to fulfil the dreams of the people of the state. Unity among the leaders is quintessential. Warangal declaration is not just a declaration. It's a guarantee. It's a partnership of the Congress government with the farmers of Telangana. It would instill confidence among the farmers. Leaders should put all their efforts to make everyone understand that Congress party will strive for the upliftment of the backward sections of the society and would work for the development of the people of Telangana," Rahul said in a meeting with Congress leaders at Gandhi Bhavan.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi's Partying Video In Nepal Draws a Political Row