HYDERABAD: Five Employees working in Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's official residence Pragathi Bhavan tested Positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, July 2.

According to reports, employees have undergone coronavirus tests after they developed COVID-19 symptoms, and were found infected with the virus after the results.

After the employees have tested positive for the virus, the medical and health officials immediately sanitised the entire Pragati Bhavan building.

However, CM KCR is currently staying in his Gajwel house along with his family members for the past four days. But the state government doesn't make any official statement over Pragathi Bhavan employees testing positive for COVID-19 yet.

Earlier, Telangana Deputy Speaker Padma Rao Goud, Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali tested positive for COVID-19.

Even three Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLAs tested positive for the virus, Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, Nizamabad Urban MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta and Nizamabad Rural MLA Bajireddy Govardhan contracted coronavirus.

Telangana reported 1,213 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, July 2. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state climbed up to 18,570. Currently, there are 9,226 active cases in the state.

On July 2,987 patients were discharged, with this a total of 9,069 COVID-19 patients were completely cured and discharged from the hospital till date.

The state reported 275 fatalities due to COVID-19 till July 2. Out of the 1,213 cases reported in Telangana 998 were reported in Hyderabad.