Fit India Freedom Run 2.0: District Level Freedom Run at Charminar

HYDERABAD: As part of nationwide Fit India Freedom Run 2.0, Nehru Yuva Kendra Hyderabad will be holding a District Level Freedom Run at the iconic Charminar with 75 participants on Saturday. Various programmes will also be conducted across 75 colonies of Hyderabad with over five thousand youth participants.

‘Fit India Freedom Run’ was conceived last year when the nation was dealing with the COVID-19 Pandemic and the need for maintenance of fitness and being active was felt even while following the covid appropriate behaviour. This year, Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 will continue till Gandhi Jayanthi.

The objective of the campaign, ‘Fitness ki Dose Aadha Ghanata Roz’ to exhort the citizens to resolve including physical activity of at least 30 minutes in their daily lives. Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 will also be held at many districts in the Telangana state.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur appealed to the public to participate in FIT India Freedom Run 2.0 to commemorate the 75th Independence Day – Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. With the concept Run Anywhere – Anytime, the public can participate in physical or virtual run to get freedom from obesity, laziness, stress, anxiety and diseases. ‘Fit India Freedom Run, being organized from 13th August to 2nd October this year, aims at Jan Bhagidari se Jan Aandolan where the public can choose a route of their choice and run at their own pace.

