First Women, Kids Park Opens In KPHB-Phase 3 In Hyderabad

A park only meant for women and children is now open at Kukatpally Housing Board Colony (KPHB)-Phase 3. Only women and children (under 10 years) are allowed in the park. Play areas for children, an open gym and walking tracks are there in the park. One more interesting news is that there will be an exclusively marked area for kitty parties.

"We have also earmarked an area for women entrepreneurs, who run small businesses, to hold exhibitions," a GHMC official said. The official also said that they are going to hold workshops and training camps for women of self-help groups and are also planning to give them training in embroidery, and the making of handbags and other products.

The park was constructed on 1.5 acres of land and it has been developed by KPHB and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). A total of Rs. 1.7 crore was spent on the construction of the park. The women and children's park was inaugurated on Sunday. Two more parks are being developed in the Serilingampally and LB Nagar zones.

Also Read: Will Fight Till Justice Is Served In Jubilee Hills Gangrape Case, Says Renuka Chowdhury