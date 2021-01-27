First In Temple History: Muslim Woman Performs 'Kode Mokkulu' In Vemulawada

A Muslim woman devotee named Afsar performed 'Kode Mokkulu' in Vemulawada. She is from Manthani and performed an age old ox-tying ritual for Lord Shiva on Tuesday. The temple authorities said that for the first time in the temple history, a Muslim woman was allowed to perform Kode Mokkulu. Afsar said that she wanted to visit Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple from many days and now her wish has been fulfilled.

Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada is one of the most popular temples in the state of Telangana. Hundreds of devotees visit Vemulawada and offer prayers to Lord Shiva. On the day of Shivarati, the temple will be crowded with devotees.

Vemulawada is located nearly 36 km west of Karimnagar city of Telangana and is nearly 155 km north east of Hyderabad city. People from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh visit Vemulawada and it is one of the most popular Saiva Kshetrams in South India. Most of the devotees perform 'Kode Mokkulu' (Devoteees do pradakshina around the temple with Ox and later tie it to the pole present in front of the temple) in Vemulawada.

