In a First, Telangana New Secretariat Named After Dr BR Ambedkar

Hyderabad: Telangana government has decided to name the newly built secretariat in Hyderabad after Dr BR Ambedkar. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has issued instructions to the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to take action in this regard.

This development came a day after AIMIM party president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi hoped that even the new Secretariat building in the State be named after the architect of the constitution while hailing the resolution adopted by the Telangana Assembly urging the Central government to name the new Parliament building in New Delhi after Dr B R Ambedkar.

