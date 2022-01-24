First Pushpa, Now Akhanda: Hyderabad Police Can't Get Enough of Telugu Movies

The Hyderabad Traffic Police uses posters and videos from the films for giving a message. Now, the Hyderabad Traffic Police shared a scene from Akhanda and passed on a message stating that wearing a seat belt is necessary.

In the video, one could see Nandamuri Balakrishna and Pragya Jaiswal travelling together in a four-wheeler. Balakrishna suddenly applies the brakes on the vehicle in order to avoid colliding with a lorry. Pragya Jaiswal is about to hit her head on the windshield then Bala Krishna saves her and tells her to wear her seat belt. He also says Life is Precious.

The Hyderabad Police shared the scene and wrote a caption, "No Matter How Far, No Matter Whose Car, Always Buckle Up!" They used hashtags, #WearASeatBelt, #HYDTPweBringAwareness, and thanked Boyapati Srinu, the director of the film, and Nandamuri Balakrishna, the hero of the movie.

Here is the video, just give a look at it.

Earlier, The Hyderabad Traffic Police also used posters from Allu Arjun's movie, Pushpa.

