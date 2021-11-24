In a First, Kashmiri Saffron Grown in Telangana

Kashmir’s saffron (Crocus Sativus Kashmirianus) is one of the most expensive spices and is known for its flavour and colour. Generally, it is harvested just once a year from late October till mid-November. Saffron is used in many industries like food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and perfumery as well as in textile dyes.

Now, the news is that Saffron was grown in Telangana. Yes! What you read is absolutely correct! UrbanKisaan, a Hyderabad-based start-up has grown Kashmiri Saffron for the first time in Telangana.

Dr. Sairam Reddy Palicherla, co-founder, UrbanKisaan speaking to Telangana Today said that "The saffron is grown only in Kashmir as it requires a special kind of weather conditions. We spoke to a few farmers in that region and bought the seed material in August. We created the required temperature and carbon dioxide conditions that are a replica of what it is like in Kashmir to grow the flower from which the saffron strands are derived. We were able to grow A grade quality (topmost) saffron in our farms."

He further added that they have been able to grow flowers in less space and in a more efficient manner when compared to growing them in Kashmir. Palicherla added that "We are trying to break this dormancy period so that we can grow it two times in a year. The cultivation of saffron is being grown at the Kanha Shanti Vanam in Hyderabad."

This firm uses a farming method that doesn't involve soil to grow and deliver vegetables and fruits and this process is known as hydroponic farming. According to the reports, South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu invested in the firm.