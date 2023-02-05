First BRS Meeting Outside Telangana in Nanded Today

The stage is all set for BRS first meeting outside Telangana in Nanded today. The party’s chief K Chandrashekhar Rao will address a public meeting at 1 pm.

As the party is set out to expand its footprint outside the state, the BRS leadership is expecting that some key leaders of the region would join the party.

Nanded turned pink with BRS flags and huge cutouts of KCR dotting the city roads and thoroughfares.

Also Read: Voice of Change Summit: Protest Discriminatory Portrayal Of Women In Media, Says Telangana Guv