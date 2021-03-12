First Brahmotsavam in Hyderabad TTD Temple From Today

The Jubilee Hills TTD Temple is all set to conduct its first Brahmotsavam from March 12 to March 21. Elaborate efforts are underway to ensure Brahmotsavam celebrations at TTD Temple, Jubilee Hills to reflect the grandeur of the Brahmotsavams at Tirumala.

Starting with the Dhwajarohanam on Friday, the Brahmotsavams will feature a unique event every day, with the key events being the Garuda Vahanam on March 16, Radhotsavam on March 19, Chakrasnanam on March 20 and Pushpayagam on March 21. Throughout the period, there will be various cultural activities including the recitation of the Chaturveda and also singing of Annamacharya Keerthanas.

According to R Govind Hari, the president of the TTD Local Advisory Committee (LAC), the Brahmotsavam is expected to see 5,000 devotees in the initial days with the number increasing drastically over the next few days.

“We are expecting about 25,000 to 30,000 devotees in the later days and we have made all the arrangements accordingly, to be able to handle such numbers. We have queue lines, parking arrangements, trained volunteers to manage the devotees and more,” he said.

He also informed that the Archakaswamy, vahana bearers and the alankarana artistes have travelled down from Tirumala, to render their services here for the Brahmotsavam. Govind Hari also urged devotees to follow COVID safety protocols while taking part in the event.

