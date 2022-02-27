First Batch Of Telangana Students From Ukraine Landed In Hyderabad

Telangana parents heaved a sigh of relief as the first batch of students, who were stuck in Ukraine due to Russia’s invasion, arrived in Hyderabad on Sunday. Rajendranagar MLA T Prakash Goud and Vikas Raj, Principal Secretary to government received the 14 students in Hyderabad. An emotional reunion with the family was witnessed as the students landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

These students were part of 218 Indian nationals who reached Mumbai on Saturday night by the first evacuation flight of Air India from Bucharest, Romania. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted: “Glad the first lot of students are back from Ukraine. Earlier today our MLA Prakash Goud Garu, GAD Principal Secretary Vikas Raj received them at Shamshabad Airport. We are receiving multiple requests from parents & students. Will ensure all of them are attended to…”

Telangana officials said students who arrived in Mumbai on Saturday by a special flight from Bucharest were brought to Hyderabad. According to a press release, on the orders of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, arrangements were made to bring the arriving students to Hyderabad.

The students thanked the Telangana Chief Minister for their safe return. The Telangana government is in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Mission in Ukraine. In the meantime, the second batch of 23 students from the state landed in New Delhi international airport and is likely to reach Hyderabad tonight, the official said.