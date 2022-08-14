Firing Incident: Opposition BJP Guns for Telangana Minister Srinivas Goud’s Head

Hyderabad: A day after Telangana Prohibition and Excise Minister V. Srinivas Goud defended his action of using a service weapon belonging to a policeman during a freedom rally, the opposition BJP on Sunday made it clear that it would settle for nothing less than the state minister’s scalp.

The opposition BJP in Telangana has demanded that Srinivas Goud should be removed from the state Cabinet. BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao also demanded that the minister be booked for violating law. The BJP leader threatened to file a case in the high court if the government failed to act on the issue.

It may be recalled here that the state minister Srinivas Goud had taken a self-loading loading rifle (SLR) from his security guard and opened fire in the air to launch the public rally to mark 75 years of Independence in Mahbubnagar on Saturday. The video of the firing incident soon went viral prompting angry reactions from social media users. Goud clarified that he only fired a rubber bullet.

BJP legislator ridiculed Srinivas’ clarification that he had fired a rubber bullet and wanted to know if the minister had a gun licence. “The minister has been provided security due to threat to his life. If he says it was a rubber bullet, all the MLAs have to rethink about the security provided to them,” he said.

Seeking a clarification from the Director General of Police (DGP) Mahender Reddy whether the minister fired a rubber bullet or a real one, the BJP MLA demanded a judicial probe into the matter.

Also Read: Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Calls TRS MLAs, Ministers Licensed Goons

Rao also questioned the silence of the state police chief as opening fire in a public place is illegal. The BJP lawmaker also said though the minister fired in the presence of the district superintendent of police, neither a case has been booked, nor the gun has been seized. He urged the DGP to act impartially and demanded that the gun be immediately sent to the forensic lab for analysis.

