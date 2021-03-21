Fire At Telangana Bhavan Amid Graduate MLC Polls Victory Celebrations in Hyderabad

A fire broke out at Telangana Bhavan, the party headquarters of TRS Party on Saturday when the party cadre burst crackers to celebrate the victory of Surabhi Vani Devi who won the election from Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy- Hyderabad Graduates’ MLC constituency.

The fire department officials stated that the accident may have happened after the sparks from the crackers fell on the plants which were being grown on the portico in front of the main entrance of the building.

“We received a call from the fire control room around 5 pm. However, since it was a small fire, it was extinguished within a couple of minutes by the people who were present in the building at the time. Our personnel reached the spot immediately and ensured that the bursting of crackers was stopped and stationed a fire tender outside the premises for safety,” said GB Chandrashekar Babu, station fire officer, Panjagutta.

After the incident, the police and security guards also cleared the public who gathered in front of the party headquarters to watch the celebrations.