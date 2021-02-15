Fire Mishap In Bhongir Industrial Area Near Yadadri

A major fire accident took place in the Bhuvanagiri area of Yadadri district. Fire broke out in the industrial area present on the outskirts of Bhuvanagiri. No casualties have been reported. According to the reports, fire broke out in a plastic industry in the industrial park and it spread rapily. The fire fighters who received the information rushed to the spot and are trying hard to douse the fire at the factory.

CI Sudhakar who got the information reached the spot and are investigating in all the angles to know the exact reason behind the fire accident. According to the preliminary reports, short circuit might be the reason for the accident.