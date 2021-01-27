Fire Breaks Out In SSR Apartment In Hyderabad Vanasthalipuram

A major fire broke out in an an apartment at Vanasthalipuram early on Wednesday. According to the reports, fire broke out at 5th floor in SSR apartments in Vansthalipuram of Hyderabad. The residents of the apartment ran out in fear as the blaze raged heavily.

According to the fire officials, the fire broke in the fifth floor of SSR apartments, Hudasai Nagar, Vanasthalipuram. On noticing smoke emanating from the place, the other residents of the apartment informed police. The cops who recieved the information alerted the fire officials.

The fire tenders rushed to the spot immediately and doused the flames. The reason for the fire accident is expected to be short circuit. No one has been injured but a huge property loss has been reported.