Hyderabad: Fire Breaks Out In Koti

A major fire broke out near Andhra Bank junction in Koti on Saturday midnight. Fire broke out in a clothing store near the bank and it spread quickly to the five other shops which are next to it. The shop owners rushed to the spot after knowing about the incident. Fire tenders and disaster management personnel managed to douse the fire after few minutes.

The shopkeepers told that they had been running the cloth show room from the past 40 years and now they have lost everything. They further added that they have bought new stock spending lakhs of rupees. Due to the fire accident, there was a heavy traffic jam and police have diverted the vehicles to another route. The exact reason behind the accident is not known. However, police believe that the accident might have caused due to short circuit.

In another incident, on February 5th, fire broke out at about 10:45 am at Srinivasa High School in Gowlipura. Syed Abdul Khader Jilani, Inspector of Police, Chatrinaka Police Station said that, "It is suspected that a short circuit due to power fluctuations was the reason for the accident. The school management, who had already installed the fire control safety system, used fire extinguishers and water to douse the fire."

About 23 to 25 school children of Classes 9 and 10 were on the second floor of the same building and the fire accident took place on the Ground floor. They somehow managed to escape from the incident.