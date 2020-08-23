MEDCHAL: A major fire broke out in a chemical factory on Saturday night. The incident took place near the Air Force Academy in Dundigal in Telangana. According to the reports, eight fire tenders rushed to the spot immediately. No casualties were reported. More reports awaited.

One of the officials said that there is no human loss or injury to anyone. He further added that the intensity of the fire has been reduced and the shed collapsed after the drums containing organic solvents exploded one after the other. Here is the video in which one could see the flames with dense smoke coming out of it.

A massive fire accident reported at a Chemical warehouse at Bonthapally of Sangareddy. Six fire tenders rushed to the spot. Efforts are on to douse the fire. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/d12SOL6IHP — Aashish (@Ashi_IndiaToday) August 22, 2020

The incident came two days after the fire broke out at the Srisailam Power plant. A short circuit is believed to have caused fire at the fourth panel in the first hydel power unit of under tunnel powerhouse. The incident took place on Thursday night at around 10.30 pm.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday ordered a detailed CID inquiry into the incident and appointed CID additional Director General Govind Singh as the investigating officer.

All the nine persons trapped inside the Srisailam Left Bank underground hydel power generation unit have been confirmed dead by the authorities.

The deceased have been identified as Srinivas Goud, DE (Hyderabad), Venkat Rao, AE, (Palvoncha), AEs Mohan Kumar (Hyderabad), Ujma Fathima (Hyderabad) and Sundar (Suryapet), junior plant operators Rambabu (Khammam) and Kiran (Palvoncha), technician Mahesh Kumar and Amaran Batteries employee Vinesh Kumar of Hyderabad.