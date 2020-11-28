Financial Distress Makes Hasnabad Woman Kill Kids, Self

In a shocking incident, a woman threw her two children into a river and A mother committed suicide by throwing her two children in a pond as she could not bear the financial difficulties. The incident took place on Thursday night in Hasnabad village. A pall of gloom descended on Kommur, Epur and Hasnabad villages. According to reports, ten years ago, Ellamma, 28, of Epur village, Hanwada Mandal of Mahabubnagar district, was married to Satyappa of Kommuru village, Madduru of Narayanpet district. The couple has been working as labourers and are earning their livelihood.

The couple used to go to Kosgi, Hasnabad and other villages for work. They have three children, Rajita (8), Anita (6) and Raju (4). Ellamma faced financial difficulties and was also facing harassment from in-laws. There was an argument with family members on Thursday. She came to Kosgi from Kommuru village and from there she went to Hasnabad. She allegedly pushed the two children (Rajita and Raju)into the river. Anita who noticed the entire situation ran away. She informed the villagers and by the time, they have reached the spot, Ellamma also jumped into the river. As soon as the police got the information, the divers were pressed into service to locate the woman and children. They have recovered two dead bodies and have been sent to the government hospital for postmortem. CI Nageswar Rao said that a case has been registered based on the complaint given by Ellamma's father.