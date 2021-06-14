Finally, Etela Breaks Suspense On BJP Entry

Former Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday in the presence of Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy, Tarun Chug. Along with Etela, former MP Ramesh Rathode, former MLA Enugu Ravinder Reddy, former ZP chairperson Tula Uma and Telangana RTC JAC leader Ashwathama Reddy have joined the BJP.

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay, party MPs Dharmapuri Arvind and Soyam Bapurao, national vice president DK Aruna, MLA Raghunandan Rao and Muralidhar Rao attended the event. Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the people of Telangana are supporting the BJP.

Dharmendra Pradhan welcomed Etela into the party and said that BJP would form the government in Telangana after the next Assembly elections.

Etela said that BJP will be strengthened in Telangana. He said that he would work hard for the development of the party and in the next few days, more leaders would join BJP.

Etela Rajender was sacked and dropped from the Cabinet on May 1 over allegations of land grabbing in Medak district. Rajender, who represented Huzurabad constituency, was one of the senior leaders of the ruling TRS.