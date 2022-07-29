Final Year Medical Students From China and Ukraine Can Appear For FMGE: NMC

Final-year medical students from China and Ukraine, who returned to India owing to the Covid-19 pandemic or the China-Ukraine war, now appear for Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) – a screening test that foreign medical students have to clear to practise in the country. Only students who have completed the courses and have been granted a certificate of completion on or before June 30, 2022 will be eligible for this one-time relaxation by the National Medical Commission.

“Thereafter, upon qualifying the FMGE, such foreign medical graduates are required to undergo compulsory rotating medical internship for a period of two years to make up for the clinical training which could not be physically attended by them,” a public notice from NMC said.

The foreign medical graduates will be eligible to get a permanent registration for practising in the country only after completing the two-year internship. The notice stated, “The above relaxation is a one-time measure and shall not be treated as precedence in the future.”

At present, foreign medical graduates have to complete their training and a one-year internship at the university they are enrolled in in order to appear for the FMGE exam in India. They then have to complete a one-year internship in India as well to get permanent registration.

