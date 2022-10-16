Final List of Candidates for Munugode Assembly Bypoll to be Released on Monday

Hyderabad: A total of 83 nominations have been accepted for November 3 Munugode Assembly by-elections, while 47 nominations were rejected, State Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj.

Out of the 130 candidates who had filed nominations for the upcoming bypoll, the State Election Commission office found only 83 nominations including 69 independents valid after scrutiny on Sunday. 69 independents

The deadline for the withdrawal of nominations is October 17 and a final list of candidates will be published tomorrow. As Munugode bypoll is set to witness a three-cornered contest, ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress party have already intensified their campaigns in the Assembly constituency.

Addressed the public at Kistapuram as part of Munugode by-election campaign. Spoke about the failed promises and corrupt rule of TRS Government. The winds are in favor of BJP and the people of #Munugode will bless our @BJP4Telangana candidate Sri @krg_reddy, with their mandate. pic.twitter.com/fMEaFf0U3v — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) October 16, 2022

Also Read: Complaint Against Sadhguru for Displaying Protected Reptile at Chikballapur Event

The Nalgonda district administration has set up a special control room to receive complaints from the public on violation of the model code of conduct in the Munugode assembly constituency. People can report if they find distribution of money, liquor or any other item to voters by dialling this contact number 08682-230198.

