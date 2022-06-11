Final Decision On KCR's National Party Named Bharat Rashtra Samithi May Be Out On June 19

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to float a national party soon. A final decision regarding the news is expected to be taken on June 19 at the extended meeting of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) executives. KCR had a discussion with state ministers and senior party leaders on Friday and the news is that he has given a green signal to the proposal of floating Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). The process to register the new party with the Election Commission of India is likely to start soon. KCR is likely to make a formal announcement of a new party in New Delhi by the end of June. The party leaders are likely to finalise the car symbol for BRS as well. According to the sources, the TRS office coming up in Delhi will serve as the headquarters of the proposed national party.

A few days ago KCR met Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and former Prime Minister and Janata Dal(S) leader Deve Gowda. KCR also had a series of meetings with leaders of various political parties including Shiv Sena, DMK, RJD, SP, and JD (S) during the last few months. It is said that KCR has given up his plans to forge a front came during TRS plenary in April.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Traffic Restrictions in Alwal From June 13 For Drain Works: Check Road Diversions