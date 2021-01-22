Fiancee Helped Me Get Over Racial Abuse In Australia: Mohammed Siraj

Hyderabadi fast bowler Mohammed Siraj returned India after Australia tour on Thursday. His first visit was to his father Mohammed Ghouse's grave. In November 2020, his father passed away and at that time, Siraj was in Australia with the Indian team. He said that his father would have been so happy if he had been alive. He further added that his father always dreamt that Siraj should play for India one day.

Siraj said that, "I was mentally disturbed when I heard about the death news of my father. There was a situation when I was very confused whether to stay back in Australia or come back home. Then I called home and my mother and brother told me to fulfill my father’s dreams. I felt very lonely at that time, God gave me a lot of patience and made me stronger.” He said that his family and fiancee motivated a lot.

Now who is Siraj's fiancee is one of the most searched question. We don't know about Siraj's fiancee and now we think that the marriage of the Hyderabadi cricketer is not going to take place anytime soon as his father expired recently. Let us wait for the official announcement of the wedding date of Siraj.

Siraj said that he faced racial abuse in the Australia tour and further added that Ajinkya Rahane supported a lot. He said that his fiancee supported a lot to overcome all these things.