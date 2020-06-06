HYDERABAD: As temples are gearing up to open from June 8 according to the union home ministry's guidelines, darshan will no more be the same as several precautions will be in place to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the precautions that temples in Telangana will be taking, the authorities have decided to keep minimum services and also avoid few rituals. Limited devotees, only those with registration, will be allowed in the temples every day.

Temples like Yadadri and Vemulawada are also working on their safety precautions and to maintain physical distancing among the devotees.

Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on Friday reviewed the arrangements for reopening of the temples in the state. He said that under no conditions, temples in containment zones be allowed to open, and elderly people above 65 years and children below 10 years will also not be allowed in the temples, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines.

Among the precautions that temples are following according to the Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) are ensuring queues with boxes for physical distancing. Sanitisers must be kept at the entrances and the premises must cleaned with sodium hypochloride solution at regular intervals.

Among the services that will not be available for pilgrims are bathing in Pushkarini, Shatagopam, serving theertham or prasadam inside the temple as well as accomodation in the premises. However, prasadam will be available in sales counters outside the temples.

Devotees cannot enter the sanctum sanctorum of the temples.