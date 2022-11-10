FEMA Case: After Gangula, TRS MP Vaddiraju Under ED Radar

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials are conducting raids at several granite companies located in Karimnagar and Hyderabad.

The ED on Thursday raided premises linked to TRS MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra at Srinagar Colony in Hyderabad in connection with the alleged financial irregularities case.

This comes a day after the central agency along with IT officials conducted searches at offices of Telangana civil supplies minister Gangula Kamalakar in Hyderabad and Karimnagar.

The operations were carried out in response to a complaint that many granite enterprises in the state were unlawfully mining granite.

