HYDERABAD: A man jumped into Hussain Sagar lake fearing he had COVID-19 in Hyderabad. The incident took place in Ramgopal police station limits of Hyderabad city in Telangana on Friday night at around 8 pm.

According to police reports, the man was identified as Palusthan (34) who came to the city in search of a livelihood along with his wife and settled in Doodbowli. He was working as a goldsmith.

He has been suffering from coronavirus symptoms of fever, cold and dry cough for the past 10 days. Even after getting treatment from some local hospitals, he didn't recover.

Doctors then advised him to get admitted to Malakpet's Yashoda hospital.

Hospital authorities allegely refused to admit him even after waiting for days in the hospital's premises as there were no beds in the hospitals and the hospital staff advised him to visit Gandhi Hospital for treatment.

But he was facing difficulty in breathing and was depressed over his health condition and fearing COVID-19, he decided to end his life and jumped to death in Hussain Sagar lake on Friday night.

According to police, he made a call to his friend Sriram on Friday evening and he reached the hospital. Upon the arrival of his friend, the victim had asked him to take him to Hussain Sagar as he was facing difficulty in breathing.

Both of them went to Hussain Sagar at 7.55 pm on Friday in an auto. Later, the victim told his friend that he will go for a walk on the pathway of the lake and jumped into Hussain Sagar.

His friend immediately informed the police.

Police rushed to the spot and started searching for the body of the victim but still they couldn't find the body.