Fearing Defeat, KCR Is Postponing Huzurabad Bypolls: Bandi Sanjay

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay criticized Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He expressed hope that BJP is going to come to power in 2023. He also demanded that KCR who claims that he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi should tell the public that what did he ask for the state.

Bandi Sanjay started Praja Sangrama Yatra and reached Sangareddy on Monday. He addressed a meeting at Gandhi Chowk, Sadasivpet.

The BJP leader lashed out at KCR and said that he is implementing welfare schemes in the state with the funds given by the centre. He compared Prime Minister Modi with Abhinav Sardar and stated that KCR is acting like a Nizam.

Bandi Sanjay said that in the past chief ministers went to Delhi and met the prime ministers to discuss the development of the state but now it is completely different. He alleged that KCR didn't built a single house so far even after the centre has sanctioned 2.40 lakh houses to the state under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana.

Bandi Sanjay dared KCR and said that the state government is not in a position to pay salaries to the government employees then how can he implement Dalit Bandhu in the state. He criticised KCR and said that he has taken a debt of Rs. 1,10,000 crores for the free power supply and didn't even generate a single unit of current. He said that fearing defeat in the upcoming Huzurabad bypolls, KCR has postponed the election date. He stated that BJP is going to win the Huzurabad bypolls at any cost.