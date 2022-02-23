Father-in-law Sets Evil Eyes On Dead Son's Wife, Deets Inside

A woman was harrassed by a man after the death of her husband. The incident took place in Railway Colony village of Chinthakani mandal of Khammam district. Going into the details, the father in law of the woman started harassing his daughter in law after the death of his son. He was forcing her for some sexual favours and wanted to marry her. But the woman rejected him.

The family members of the woman asked the man over the issue. In the course of discussion, he got angry and tried to attack the woman. The mother of the woman tried to stop him, and she received two stab injuries. She was immediately shifted to a government hospital in Khammam. A case was registered against the man based on the complaint filed by the daughter in law of the man.

