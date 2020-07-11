HYDERABAD: Following the murder of his five-year-old daughter Aadhya on July 2, her father Kalyan Rao died by suicide here on Saturday. His body was found lying on the tracks at Bhongir.

According to police, he must have been depressed following the death of his daughter.

Police said that the Kalyan, 37, worked as a VRO in Bhongir district. He and his wife had moved to Ghatkesar for Aadhya's education.

However, later his wife Anusha had met a man called Karunakar at his mobile store and then had entered into a relationship. Karunakar later introduced Anusha to his close friend called Rajashekhar and they too developed a close friendship.

However, Anusha started ignoring Karunakar and this made him angry and he conspired to kill Rajashekhar.

Karunakar on July 2 purchased two surgical blades and went to Anusha's house to kill Rajashekhar. On his arrival, Rajashekhar hid himself and Anusha locked Karunakar in Aadhya's room.

Angry over this, Karunakar killed Aadhya and also attempted suicide.

The five-year-old girl died while being taken to the hospital.

Karunakar was admitted to Osmania hospital and a case was registered.

He was arrested after being discharged from the hospital on July 7.

Remember, you are not alone. Feel free to speak up | Suicide prevention helpline numbers: Andhra Pradesh: Organisation: 1 Life (78930-78930; 100); GGH-Kakinada (98499-03870) | Telangana: Organisation: Roshni Trust (040 6620 2000, 040 6620 2001), One Life (+91 7893078930), Sevakendram-Health Information Helpline (104), Darshika (040 27755506, 040 27755505), Makro Foundation (040 46004600)