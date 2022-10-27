Farming Issues to Top Congress Manifesto for 2023 Telangana Polls, Says Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday that the party’s manifesto for the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections will be primarily focused on farming issues. He said the manifesto will be prepared after getting inputs from stakeholders and party leadership.

The Congress leader is continuing his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana. During his walkathon, Rahul Gandhi interacted with Telangana farmers and farmers’ representatives. He also met the widows of tenant farmers who committed suicide due to loss in crops.

Giving a brief of Rahul Gandhi’s interaction with the farmers, AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said issues like suicides of tenant farmers, Dharani portal concerns and lack of crop insurance were discussed in the meeting.

“@RahulGandhi also promised that the Congress manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana will have a very sharp focus on farming issues and will be prepared after the widest possible consultations with all stakeholders,” Congress leader Ramesh tweeted.

Jairam Ramesh claimed that tenant farmers account for 80 percent of suicides since the formation of a new Telangana state. He also alleged that due to lack of crop insurance scheme, lakhs of farmers are living a miserable life.

