Farmhouse Politics: Telangana Court Quashes Plea for Remand of Accused

Anti-Corruption Bureau court declined to give custody of the three persons arrested for allegedly trying to buy four MLAs of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). The police produced Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar, and Simhayaji Swamy before the judge at his residence in Saroornagar late on Thursday.

Just after 24 hours of arresting the three persons from a farmhouse near Hyderabad, the police produced them before the judge at his residence in Saroornagar on Thursday night.

On a complaint by one of the MLAs Pilot Rohit Reddy, police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Ramachandra Bharati of Delhi, Nanda Kumar of Hyderabad, and Simhayaji Swamy of Tirupati.

The case was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 171-B (bribery) read with 171-E (punishment of bribery), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) read with 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and section 8 of Prevention of the Corruption Act.

It is said that four TRS MLAs were offered Rs. 100 crores each to change their party.

The ACB court asked the police to question the accused by serving notices under section 41 of the Criminal Procedure Code.