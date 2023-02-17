Famous Shivalayams in Hyderabad You Can Visit on Shivaratri

This year, Shivratri is celebrated on Saturday, February 18. Shivratri is celebrated annually in honour of God Shiva. The name also refers to the night when Shiva performs the heavenly dance called Tandava. Shiva is celebrated on the day before the new moon. This day falls in the month of Magha as per the South Indian Hindu calendar. Different stories describe the significance of Maha Shivaratri. One of the sources in the Shaivism tradition says that this is the night when Shiva performs the heavenly dance of creation, preservation, and destruction. And another source says that this is the night when Shiva and Parvati got married. The history says that praying Shiva icons such as the linga is an annual occasion to get over past sins.

On this day, devotees remember Shiva and chant prayers, fast, and meditate. Ardent devotees keep awake all night. In Telangana, hivratri yatras are held at Mallayya Gutta near Kambhalapalle, Bhairavakona, Hanamkonda, Keesaragutta, Vemulawada, Panagal, and Kolanupaka, among others. Do you want to go to the famous and historic Shivalayams temples in Hyderabad?Then check this out.

Sri Balaji Venketeswara Swamy Temple

It is in Village Jodimetla in the Uppal.The temple is a Hari Hara Keshtram, which means both Lord Shiva and Lord Venkateshwara reside in one place.

Kashi Bugga Temple

The is located in Badangpet, Hyderabad. It is one of the oldest temples in India. The temple is also called the Swayambhu Lord Shiva Temple.

Keesaragutta Temple:

Keesaragutta Temple is a Hindu temple dedicated to Shiva and his consort Parvati at Keesaragutta , Keesara Village in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, Telangana, India. It is about 30 km from Hyderabad and 12 km from ECIL. It is located on a small hillock. The temple draws up to lakhs of devotees on the Maha Shivaratri. Legend has it that Rama installed the lingam here to atone for the sin of killing Ravana,