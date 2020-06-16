HYDERABAD: Gokul Chat, a famous food joint at Koti in Hyderabad has been shut after its owner tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. Following the development, 20 staff who are working in Gokul Chat were quarantined. Efforts are being taken by authorities to trace other primary and secondary contacts.

The eatery was closed during the lockdown, but after the easing of lockdown restrictions, it resumed operations, serving people from May 16. According to media reports, they were taking all precautions and sanitation activities at the eatery. It is reported that the owner had not visited the eatery after it started serving recently.

With the news, panic struck people who had visited the eatery recently.

According to media reports, one of his family members might have infected him. He was shifted to an isolation facility.

His home is located behind a famous worship place at Koti that was declared as a containment area. The area has been sealed for public movement and barricades have been set up at the eatery.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases stood at 5,193 in Telangana state. The fatalities due to COVID-19 remained at 187. There are 2,240 active cases as of now in the state, while 2,766 patients have been cured and discharged so far.

