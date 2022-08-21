Family of Four Dies by Suicide in Nizamabad

A family of four, hailing from Adilabad, died by suicide in Nizamabad in the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Surya Prakash and wife Akashya and their two children Prathyusha and Adwaith. They were staying in room 101 in the hotel for the last 15 days.

On Sunday morning, the family members didn't respond when the hotel staff knocked on their room door. Sensing something suspicious, the hotel staff broke open the door and found the family members dead.

Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and the bodies have been sent for post mortem. The suspect that the family committed suicide due to financial problems.

According to the police, Surya Prakash, a real estate business man poisoned his wife and their children at first and then he hanged himself from a ceiling fan.

A case has been resigersted and the investigation is underway.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

