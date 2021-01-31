Families Of Telangana Farmers Who Committed Suicide Not Given Compensation: TPCC Working President

The TPCC Working President said that as many as 478 farmers committed suicide in Telangana from January-November this year. As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) figures, as many as 6,380 farmers committed suicide in the last six years. However, he said none of the families of these farmers got any compensation of Rs. 6 lakh under GO 421. He said why BJP leaders were not questioning the Chief Minister for non-implementation of GO 421.

Revanth Reddy alleged that the TRS Govt was diverting about Rs. 10,000 crore every year from the agriculture budget. The TRS Govt has stopped giving subsidy for seeds, scrapped input subsidy, non-implementing crop insurance and withdrew the scheme of giving agriculture equipment for farmers. While KCR is systematically ruining the livelihood of farmers, BJP leaders are acting as mute spectators. He said KCR Govt did not provide 26 lakh tonnes of fertilizers to farmers which he promised in 2017. The crop loan waiver up to Rs. 1 lakh, promised in 2018 elections, remained unimplemented.

The Congress leader said that farmers cultivated maize on nearly 10.78 lakh acres last year. But this year, on the advice of the Chief Minister, the cultivation was reduced to 2.25 lakh acres. However, he said as against the MSP of Rs. 1,850, the maize farmers were forced to sell their produce for Rs. 1,000 - 1,200 per quintal. Why did CM KCR not intervene to ensure purchase of maize at a fixed MSP? he questioned.