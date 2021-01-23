Families of Nalgonda Road Mishap Victims To Get Compensation From Telangana Govt

The government of Telangana has announced ex-gratia to the families of those killed in a road accident in Angadipeta in Pedda Adiserlapally Mandal in Nalgonda district on Friday.

Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy visited the families of the victims at Devarkonda Government Hospital and announced Rs.3 lakh compensation, 2BHK houses and free education to the children of victims. He assured that the children of the deceased will study in Gurukul and will be provided best education.

A total of nine persons including eight women and an auto driver have been killed when a truck had hit the auto rickshaw in which they were travelling in. All the deceased were farm labourers.

Jagadish Reddy, State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender, TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy visited Devarkonda Hospital. The minister said that all the injured will be provided best treatment.

Uttam Kumar Reddy gave Rs 4 lakh assistance on behalf of the Congress to the families of victims. He demanded that the Telangana state government should pay the families Rs 20 lakh and criticised the govt for not paying attention to the safety aspect.