Experian Expands its Footprint in Hyderabad

Experian, the world’s leading data, analytics, and decisioning company, today announces the expansion of the Experian Global Innovation Centre in Hyderabad. The event was graced by K. T. Rama Rao, Minister of IT E&C, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries and Commerce Telangana, Neeraj Dhawan, Country Manager, Experian India, Jacky Simmonds, Chief People Officer, Experian and other global leaders of Experian. On the occasion, the honourable guest emphasised the need for more innovation centres with world-class products and services that can help achieve financial inclusion faster.

It is another step in Experian’s vision of enabling consumers and businesses to make prudent financial decisions with the help of technology, analytics, and innovation. The Experian GIC is a part of Experian’s global network of development centres and works closely with the Experian product teams globally.

Shri. K. T. Rama Rao, Honourable Minister of IT E&C, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries and Commerce Telangana, said, “Hyderabad is a centre of technology, an innovation hub, and home to many global IT giants. The state is equipped with modern infrastructure, an abundance of employable talent, and a conducive environment for businesses to flourish. Organisations like Experian help in achieving our vision of strengthening technology and making Hyderabad an innovative IT hub globally.”

Speaking of the expansion Neeraj Dhawan, Country Manager, Experian India, said, “Experian has always prioritised India as a key focus market, and this move demonstrates Experian's dedication. Our goal is to bring continuous innovation and drive financial inclusion to give customers better access to credit. We aim to deliver cutting-edge solutions via innovation, technology, and quality to serve businesses and customers better.”

Jacky Simmonds, Chief People Officer, Experian, said, “This growth will assist Experian in advancing its innovation strategy and utilising the talent present in India. The years to come will see India play a big part in Experian's overall growth story as a result of our country's steady expansion over the past few years.”

Also Read: GHMC Vigilance Team Unearths Yet Another Fake Biometric Attendance Scam